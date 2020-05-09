For the past 40 years, the Village of Decatur has celebrated its heritage in the three-day festival Riverfront Days, held over Father’s Day weekend. Unfortunately, this year the event is cancelled due to the spread of the Coronavirus.
A spokesman for the Community Club, which hosts the event, stated, “We feel it’s necessary to cancel Riverfront Days for the safety and well being of our community. We want everyone to stay safe and healthy and be able to join us in 2021.”
