The Decatur Police Department has recently been called for disturbances and are asking for the public’s help on a recent spree of vandalism. Police Chief Smith notes that investigation is underway concerning at least 3 vehicles where someone slashed the tires sometime Friday night and early Saturday morning, Feb 7th-8th. All three incidents are believed to be connected.
Chief Smith voiced the same concerns that the residents of Decatur agree with. “This is definitely getting out of hand,” Smith said. “Tearing through town carelessly is one thing but damaging people’s property is another. The damage caused over this past weekend is upwards in the amount of $1000.”
Smith said that the information that is known at this time concerns two individuals that were seen driving around in the early hours Saturday morning in one of the areas where the tire slashing took place. The vehicle seen was possibly a silver or gray Chevy or GMC pickup.
The police department currently have leads they are following, but are asking for more information from the public.
“If you have any tips, saw or heard anything suspicious, or perhaps you have surveillance video that can help with the investigation of these crimes, contact Police Chief Smith at the Decatur Police Department 402-349-5546. If no answer, leave a message and your call will be returned,” Smith requests.
