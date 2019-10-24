Decatur Museum to hold Annual Membership Meeting
The Decatur Museum, Inc. will be holding its annual membership meeting on Monday, October 28, 2019, at 5 p.m. at the Decatur Museum, Decatur, Nebraska. All members are invited to attend.
Please join the museum’s board for the special program and a review of the past year including reports from the president, treasurer, building chairman, accessions and membership committees. You may also tour the current display which features Decatur High School sports memorabilia and the permanent Decatur time line. Three board members will be up for re-election for three year terms.
Make plans to come to the museum’s annual membership meeting and get involved in their mission of enhancing the future by preserving the past.
