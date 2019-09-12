The Decatur Museum is looking for good quality, black and white photographs that depict the history of Decatur to feature in the 2020 historic calendar.
The calendar will focus on scenes from historic Decatur including street and river landscapes, churches
and schools (especially interiors shots), businesses, houses, special events, parades and family photos.
Please contact Norma Farrens at nsfarrens@gmail.com or 402-349-5180 if you have photographs that fit this criteria. The photographs must be good quality and may be scanned and emailed at 300 resolution or higher, or submitted directly.
Photographs that are provided will be reviewed and selected for the16th edition of the Decatur Historic calendar, featuring local photographs and daily trivia about the events and people of Decatur and how world events affected the community. The trivia will highlight events from 1920. The 1920s were an age of dramatic social and political change and for the first time, more Americans lived in cities than on farms. The decade began with the last American troops returning from Europe after World War I to their families, friends, and jobs; and thus started the age of consumerism. Prohibition took effect in 1920 forbidding the manufacture, sale or transportation of alcoholic beverages. Women earned the right to vote, the average life span was 54 years, and students attended school for 75 days a year. The calendar will explore how the community dealt with the beginning of the Roarin’ Twenties!
All proceeds from the sale of the calendars go directly to the museum to fund maintenance of the
building, exhibits and programming. The calendars will be available for Christmas gift giving.
