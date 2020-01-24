Firemen’s Ball
The Decatur Fire and Rescue will hold their annual Firemen’s Ball on February 1st. Repeat Offenders will provide music for the evening. Raffle tickets are currently being sold or can be purchased at the door the night of the dance, raising money for new bunker gear. The Department thanks everyone for their continued support.
Sales Tax Increase Begins
The additional 1% Sales Tax went into effect for Decatur on January 1st.
UTV Licensing
ATV's and UTV licensing increased to $25 per year. Renewal of license for these vehicles was changed to January instead of August. The resolution was passed by the Village Board in 2018. Instead of a sticker as proof that your vehicle is licensed, you will receive an actual license plate.
Your vehicle needs to be inspected by Donnette, Brenda or one of the law enforcements officers on duty. When weather permits don't forget to have your vehicle inspected and renew the license.
