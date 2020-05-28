At a recent meeting with members of the Future of Decatur Foundation, three organizations were chosen as recipients of 2020 grants. The grants are funded by generous donators who are willing to give what they can to support growth and build a brighter future for Decatur.
Foundation members meet quarterly and each year a mailing is sent out requesting donations. Another source of revenue making grants available is through fundraising.
Judy Connealy, board member of the Foundation, provided the names of the organizations who were chosen to receive this years’ grants. The Decatur Senior Center received $2,500 to help with monthly expenses, including the cost of groceries; the Tekamah-Decatur Food Pantry received $1,250 that will be spent to cover the cost of moving and to make renovations to a new location; the Decatur Fire and Rescue received $1,000 to purchase a backboard.
Connealy shared, “The Foundation is pleased to be able to provide financial support for community improvement. This past year people were especially generous with their donations and we were fortunate to have had successful fundraisers. Foundation members are grateful for the ability to help local organizations during this particular time when everyone is under the stress of Covid19. The virus was a focus of board members as decisions were made as to who would receive the grants this year.” Normally the recipients are announced at the Alumni Banquet. Due to the fact the banquet is postponed it was the general consensus of the Foundation members to provide the three organizations with the grants as soon as possible.
The current board members of the Future of Decatur Foundation (FDF) are Peggy Haeffner, Linda Dunning,
Susan Thomas, Bev Siecke, Debbie Dye, Larry Murphy,
Beth Verbeek, Jennifer Penny, Abbie Farrens Syrek, Carrie Maryott and Judy Connealy.
