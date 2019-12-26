On the morning of December 21 Tim Slaughter, Doug Kwikkel, Sheila Maryott, Peggy Haeffner and Justin Boden, members of the Decatur Business Club, met to discuss plans for the Omaha Boats, Sports and Travel Event. The Business Club has made the commitment to take part at the event by renting space to promote Decatur and all it has to offer. Anyone who stops by the Decatur Promotion Booth will receive information of why Decatur is a popular destination to camp, boat, fish, hunt, enjoy a meal or just come to town to see the scenic area. Being the second oldest settlement in Nebraska, the town has a lot of history. It also is the place to see the “dry-land” bridge constructed in the early 1950's.
Kwikkel noted that he was able to reserve a spot and noted they will be set up right across from the trout fishing arena, which is a popular draw for everyone who attends the show. The cost to rent the spot is $1,500 for the 3 ½ day event, scheduled for February 20, 21, 22 and 23rd. Mark Kwikkel applied for assistance for the cost of renting space from the Economical Development Corporation's Travel and Tourism division. He has received notification that $1,000 will be awarded from funds that are collected from lodging taxes. The Business Club will cover the cost of the remaining $500 cost for the rental costs.
The members discussed scheduling people to take shifts each of the days. Volunteers will be asked to help cover the hours of the show. Decatur business owners will be given the opportunity to provide “inexpensive give away promotions” and will also be asked to have brochures and information about their business. In addition, business owners can submit pictures to Debbie Krutilek by January 29th, so their business can be included in a slide show. Pictures can be submitted electronically by text, 402-870-0749 or emailed to debsue15@nntc.net. The slide show will run continuously for all to see for themselves the scenic small town atmosphere that Decatur has to offer.
In addition to promoting recreational opportunities, property owners will be asked to participate by providing information concerning availability of nice flat lots to build a home a block from the river.
Future meetings of the Business Club were scheduled for additional plannings and to finalize the layout of the space during the Omaha event. The meetings were scheduled at 9:00 a.m. January 11th and again on February 9th. All members of the Business Club are encouraged to attend.
