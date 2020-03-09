Fulfilling their duty to explore opportunities to provide the best education possible while being good stewards with the tax dollars given, the Tekamah-Herman laid out a plan for facility improvements and expansions.
The Oakland Independent first brought you details of that plan in the March 6th edition. By now everyone within the Tekamah-Herman school districts in Washington and Burt Counties have received a mail-in ballot to return by March 10th.
If you have not done so, please cast your vote on the proposed $12.5 million bond for building projects within the district.
Commissioner Freidel stated that sealed ballots sealed in the “Return Identification Envelope” may be returned by one of the following means:
1. U.S. Mail: Place postage on the envelope and mail the ballot back in the addressed envelope provided; or
2. Hand Delivery (Burt County voters): Deliver the ballot to the Election Commissioner of Burt County in the Burt County Election Office, 111 North 13th St., Suite 8, Tekamah, NE 68061; or
3. Hand Delivery (Washington County voters): Deliver the ballot to the Election Commissioner of Washington County in the Washington County Election Office, 1555 Colfax St., Blair, NE 68008; or
4. Drop Box (Washington County voters only): The ballot can also be placed in a sealed ballot box located at the Washington County Election Office, 1555 Colfax St., Blair, NE 68008 through March 10 at 5 p.m. There is no drop box for Burt County voters.
NOTE: All ballots from Burt County voters must be in the possession of the Burt County Election Commissioner no later than 5 p.m. on Election Day, March 10. All ballots from Washington County voters must be in the possession of the Washington County Election Commissioner no later than 5 p.m. on Election Day, March 10.
