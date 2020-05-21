Monday offered a much appreciated “mobile food pantry” for many residents in Burt County. David Six organized and sponsored a food delivery program for Burt County residents needing some assistance during the current situation that is making it difficult to put food on the table for many families.
Six made the decision to spend his stimulus check helping others. His plan came together when he contacted the Siouxland Food Bank to transport the items that were boxed up.
Starting just before 1 o’clock, cars were directed around the Bottle Shop parking lot in Decatur. Recipients living in the Decatur and Lyons communities were given various items of food and other essentials.
Special thanks to Six for making the food give-away program a reality. Also thanks to area residents who volunteered to help keep things organized and deliver the boxes of items to those in need.
After all were served in Decatur, Mr. Six and some of the volunteers traveled to Tekamah to continue the generosity, helping residents from the Tekamah/Craig/Oakland communities. In Tekamah, the traveling pantry set up in the parking lot of the new T/H School addition (previously the Ford dealership) around 2:30 p.m.
Cars were lined up, looking forward to driving up and having a pre-packaged box of food placed in their trunk or rear seat.
Six was assisted by 8-10 volunteers to load and direct traffic at each location. The notification was delivered by a social media site. Anyone seeing the post were encouraged to share the notice to get the word to others.
This type of generosity through spreading the money received in his stimulus check around to others through the gift of food, is certainly a welcome and notable act of kindness.
