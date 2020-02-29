By far, it seems that dogs have won the hearts of the pet owner population eclipsing that of cats, birds, horses, reptiles and even fish. I guess that is why they often call dogs man’s best friend. The American Pet Products Association's 2019-2020 National Pet Owners Survey found that there are 63.4 million homes with a pet dog in the United States for a total of 89.7 million dogs all accounted for.
Most of the time, these pets are welcome, friendly and appreciated by many. Occasionally, the once wild now domesticated animal becomes a threat and a danger. A recent event in Oakland has led the city to adopt a new ordinance banning what are known to be dangerous dog breeds within the city limits and makes ownership unlawful.
On the afternoon of January 8th, 2020, the Oakland Police Department was contacted by a concerned citizen who reported that two pit bulls were running at large in the area of the 700-900 block of North Oakland Ave. Law enforcement was unable to locate the animals. According to a document filed by the City of Oakland, the officers made an attempt to contact a resident in that area who were known for owning pit bulls and had been notified in October of their violation of Municipal Code for having dogs at large and dangerous animals. They were unable to make contact with anyone from that residence.
Later that afternoon, at approximately 4:22, another person contacted the police department reported seeing the dogs in the 700 block of Osborne Ave. Officers attempted to restrain the animals utilizing a catch pole. The document states that the dogs became vicious towards the officers. At that time, one of the animals was terminated via gunshot. The other animal ran off. The document states that law enforcement acted according to City Municipal Code.
As far as Oakland Police Chief Terry Poland knows, this was the first time deadly force was necessary to neutralize the threat of a dangerous dog. He recalls a little over a half-dozen times the department has responded to dangerous dogs at large.
The City of Oakland has passed Ordinance 724 during the January 18th regular monthly meeting. The ordinance reads:
An ordinance of the City of Oakland, Nebraska, making it unlawful to own, keep, possess, or harbor any Rottweiler, Pit Bull, or Doberman Pinscher or any mixed breed thereof within the corporate limits of the city; repealing conflicting ordinances and code sections; providing penalties; providing an effective date.
Two dog owners with a breed that would be considered dangerous asked the council for more details about the ordinance and its enforcement. “We have owned these types of dogs for 16 years. We have never had a problem,” Doreen Schuster, accompanied by her husband Larry, told the council. “They are our babies. They sleep in our bed.”
Mayor Beckner said that unfortunately there are those who do not properly care for these types of dogs that are creating the problem for everyone else. Chief Poland backed up the Mayor’s statement saying that the animals they have had to deal with are are the dogs are not registered or taken care of.
Chief Poland stated that the Schusters and other current owners of stated breeds in the ordinance can effectively be grandfathered in. They must contact Kayla Eisenmenger at the city office immediately to take the prior steps necessary. The city clerk is also notifying all new residents of the ordinance as they move into town.
