Everyone said it was an absolutely beautiful evening to be on Main Street, Sunday evening as nearly 150 honking cars full of waiving passengers. After another week of social distancing, Oaklanders took to Oakland Ave. in order to socialize from a safe distance.
Pastor Joel Johnson of the United Methodist Church at the corner of 2nd and Oakland Ave. offered sealed communion while at the other end of main street, Nelson’s Food Pride offered free slices of pizza. We probably better not ask who gave out more.
This was the second week for the Sunday cruise and folks are already wondering how to step it up next Sunday.
Many more photos can be found on the back page.
