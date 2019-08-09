Keryn Uhing
Craig pride will be on display this Saturday as the Craig Community Picnic boasts a full slate of events for the entire family.

The annual event took on new life in recent years as a great opportunity for both the young and old to enjoy one last hurrah before the school year gets into full swing and this year is sure to not disappoint.

The day kicks off with an 8:00 a.m. breakfast served by the Craig Youth and ends with the Old Timers Baseball Game at 6:30 p.m.  The complete Schedule is as follows.

Craig Community Picnic

Saturday, August 10, 2019

Craig Park

8:00 AM

Breakfast served by Craig Youth Group

Fun Run

Foosball Tournament Registration

9:00 AM

Foosball Tournament

9:30 AM

Bingo

Horseshoe Tournament**

10:00 AM

Johnson’s Sweet Reptiles (all day; weather permitting)

10:30 AM

Omaha Street Percussion

11:30 AM

Birds on the Bell

11:45 AM

Cake Walk

12:30 PM

Kiddie Parade

1:00 PM

Line Dancing Lessons

1:30 PM

Singing Entertainment

2:00 PM

Kids Games, Corn Hole Tourney for Kids

2:30 PM

Klown Balloons

3:00 PM

Free Watermelon Feed

5:00 PM

Craig Fireman’s BBQ

5:30 PM

Madison Marie Performance (Hula Hoops)

6:00 PM

Money Raffle Drawings

6:30 PM

Basket Raffle Drawings

Old Timers vs. Young Guns Baseball Game

ALL DAY 

ENTERTAINMENT:

Splash Pad

Bounce House

Concession Stands

Gaga Pit

Train Rides

*Bring your lawn chairs!

 

