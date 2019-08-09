Curt Hineline
Editor
Craig pride will be on display this Saturday as the Craig Community Picnic boasts a full slate of events for the entire family.
The annual event took on new life in recent years as a great opportunity for both the young and old to enjoy one last hurrah before the school year gets into full swing and this year is sure to not disappoint.
The day kicks off with an 8:00 a.m. breakfast served by the Craig Youth and ends with the Old Timers Baseball Game at 6:30 p.m. The complete Schedule is as follows.
Craig Community Picnic
Saturday, August 10, 2019
Craig Park
8:00 AM
Breakfast served by Craig Youth Group
Fun Run
Foosball Tournament Registration
9:00 AM
Foosball Tournament
9:30 AM
Bingo
Horseshoe Tournament**
10:00 AM
Johnson’s Sweet Reptiles (all day; weather permitting)
10:30 AM
Omaha Street Percussion
11:30 AM
Birds on the Bell
11:45 AM
Cake Walk
12:30 PM
Kiddie Parade
1:00 PM
Line Dancing Lessons
1:30 PM
Singing Entertainment
2:00 PM
Kids Games, Corn Hole Tourney for Kids
2:30 PM
Klown Balloons
3:00 PM
Free Watermelon Feed
5:00 PM
Craig Fireman’s BBQ
5:30 PM
Madison Marie Performance (Hula Hoops)
6:00 PM
Money Raffle Drawings
6:30 PM
Basket Raffle Drawings
Old Timers vs. Young Guns Baseball Game
ALL DAY
ENTERTAINMENT:
Splash Pad
Bounce House
Concession Stands
Gaga Pit
Train Rides
*Bring your lawn chairs!
