The Craig-Alder Grove Parish enjoyed Sunday morning services at Summit Lake on an overcast, but beautiful morning, September 8th.
Jack Brown was welcomed to the parish as a transferred member. The group enjoyed a meal and conversation at Way North following the service.
The parish will meet at the Alder Grove Church south of Craig the rest of September, including September 22 as Alder Grove Celebrates it’s 150th anniversary.
Everyone is welcome to attend any Sunday, and especially for the anniversary event. If able to stay for the lunch that day please contact Mary Loftis at 402-377-2826.
