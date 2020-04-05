Burt County Board of Supervisors roundup, March 27
COVID-19 plans put in place
The Burt County Board of Supervisors will hold their meetings via Zoom and bought a subscription for the product. The board asked if it was possible to use for public hearings but Carroll Welte of the UNL Extension Office said it was not recommended because everyone would need to be seen and heard. There are limits on numbers of attendees on Zoom. The Courthouse remains locked.
Elections during closure
Burt County Clerk Sarah J. Freidel told the board that the polls will be open and in-person early voting begins April 13 by appointment. The courthouse will be receiving a drop box for ballots from the Nebraska Secretary of State for mailed ballots to be dropped off securely. Freidel said she would have to find poll workers and the board wondered if there would be enough people to work. There is a push for mail-in ballots.
Edmund E. Talbott II named interim county attorney
The board made a resolution to appoint Edmund E. Talbott III as interim county attorney effective March 27 until a permanent appointment is made. Talbott steps in after Francis W. Barron III was appointed by Gov. Pete Ricketts to the County Court, Sixth Judicial District, which consists of Burt, Cedar, Dakota, Dixon, Dodge, Thurston, and Washington counties. Barron served as Burt County Attorney since January 2015. Barron's last day as county attorney was March 26.
Chatterbox Brews to add awning, concrete
The board approved the application from Chatterbox Brews in Tekamah for a grant to add a 23' x 74' permanent awning and concrete on the north side of the building. The board approved the $15,000 application for renovation to increase the amount of outside activity. The project total is $40,000.
Grant application approved for Hoot Gibson Memorial Rodeo advertising
The board approved the grant application for the Hoot Gibson Memorial Rodeo for $500 towards advertising to bring in out-of-town guests. The Visitors Committee first approved their request.
Board of Equalization approves car exemptions
The Burt County Board of Equalization approved motor vehicle tax exemptions for three Chevrolet Cruze cars for the Center for Rural Affairs.
