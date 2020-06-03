Burt County Board of Supervisors roundup, May 28
Opening the courthouse after June 9
Burt County Board of Supervisors Chairman David Schold said he spoke with everyone in the courthouse and they are in favor of remaining closed as it is now until after the next board meeting June 9.
The board held an emergency meeting in March to discuss the modified business practices, which said the courthouse will lock its doors and residents will be instructed to call ahead to the office they are visiting for appointments.
All Burt County offices will conduct business via phone, email and regular mail. If need be, the department heads will meet their appointments at the door.
A drop box is available outside the door, as well as a list of phone numbers and emails is posted near the doors.
Cost of living increase to build budgets approved
The board allowed officials' budgets to include up to 3 percent cost on salaries for cost of living in January.
"We need this to build budgets," Burt County Clerk Sarah Freidel said.
Last year the budgets were figured as up to 3 percent for cost of living and 2 percent was awarded.
Mytty PC Consulting and Training to compile 2020-21 budget
The board approved using the services of Fred Mytty of Mytty PC Consulting and Training to compile the budget, notices and documents required by the state auditor for 2020-21.
Mytty asked for $3,700 plus mileage, half payable after the documents have been distributed to department heads at the beginning and the other half payable after filing documents with the state auditor.
Patching bid accepted
The board accepted the $347,920 bid from Ten Point Construction Company from Denison, IA, to work on patching several locations — CR 21, CR H, CR L east, Summit Lake Rd., and the intersection of Hwy 32 and CR 23. The work is expected to begin July 13 and will be completed in less than 30 working days.
Emergency watershed bids received
Emergency watershed projects stabilize the streambanks around bridges. Martin Marietta will supply the riprap materials, hauling Type B from Council Bluffs and Type C from Fort Calhoun.
The board received bids for riprap hauling from by Joel Sinclair, LLC (Spencer), JK Schold Trucking (Oakland), Brummond Trucking (Craig) and Cooney Fertilizer (Walthill).
"The bids for riprap hauling were tabled because we were not aware that the riprap would be coming from Council Bluffs," Highway Supt. Ann Chytka said.
Chytka will ask the bidders for a sealed bid of 'per loaded mile' and the sealed bids will be opened at the June 9 meeting.
