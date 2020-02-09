Burt County Board of Supervisors roundup, Jan. 28
Township no longer seeks funds for roads
Silver Creek Township received funds from the Treasurer's Office of $10,000-plus following their request for funds from the Burt County Board of Supervisors at the Jan. 14 meeting. The deposit puts them in a better financial position. They no longer need the loan from the board but appreciated the opportunity to ask for consideration.
Resolution for Emergency Relief Program
The board approved a resolution for the emergency relief program-emergency and permanent repairs on County Road JK replacing a culvert. They authorized a reimbursement of $4,238.18 for total emergency repairs and $648 for total permanent repairs. The damages were caused by the flooding beginning March 12, 2019.
Constructors, Inc. of Lincoln wins bid
Constructors, Inc. of Lincoln won the bid to do the County Road L overlay work. The work will be completed in June.
New pickup truck needed
One of the pickup trucks hit a deer and was totaled. Highway superintendent Ann Chytka was advised by the supervisors to look into used 4-door pickup trucks.
Scrap computer collection
The board received a report from the Nebraska Loess Hills Resource Conservation and Development Council. The Nebraska Loess Hills RC&D provided updates on their 2019 projects, which included household hazardous waste collections in September at Dakota City, Oakland and Wisner, as well as scrap tire collections and computer collections. The 2020 projects include a scrap computer collection planned for Oakland in late summer or early fall, as well as a household hazardous waste collection proposed in Snyder, Blair and Pender. The scrap tire collection will be in West Point at the Cuming County Fairgrounds Aug. 28.
Liquidated damages on County Road GH
The contractor went over on the days they stated on their contract. The board accepted the offer of 33 liquid damage days for $9,900. There were seven days extra of patching needed.
Options for the 425 plan
Supervisor Carl Pearson discussed suggestions of how to handle State Law #425 in the event of a flood this year.
FEMA Money
The county is starting to receive money on the FEMA projects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.