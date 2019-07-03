An early morning fire destroyed at least half of the grandstands on the Burt County Fair Grounds. Crews from the Oakland and Lyons Fire & Rescue Departments were dispatched to the scene at around 4:00 a.m.
A state Fire Marshall was on scene but no immediate determination has been made as to the cause of the fire.
The Burt County Ag Society and Burt County Fair Foundation have been hard at work preparing for the July 19thstart of the fair. Spring flooding had everyone in high gear in preparations and this will be one more thing they will have to contend with.
The Burt County Fair Facebook Page offered the following:
"As many of you may have heard, the Burt County Fair has been tested yet again. From flood to fire, we have truly been put to the test this year. No need to worry though! We will put in the extra man hours at the expense of a few extra hours of sleep in order to make the 2019 BCF great! All events will still go on as scheduled! See you all in 2 weeks! We would like to thank the Oakland and Lyons Fire Departments for their hard work and diligence early this morning."
See next week’s edition for more information as it becomes available.
