Burt County Board of Supervisors roundup, June 26
Information being prepared for COVID-19 claims reimbursement
The initial guidance was to submit claims for March 1 through May 31, then it was updated to March 1 to June 30, Josie Oliver, interim Emergency Manager and Planning,Zoning and Floodplain Administrator, said.
"We are waiting for the state government to create a website portal that we would be able to submit the claims through," she said.
Board receives update on Emergency Watershed projects
Burt County has a total of 43 projects.
"The county workforce will be doing 23 of the sites leaving 15 to be contracted out," Chytka said. "We will be opening the first round of contract for four sites at the July 14 meeting. The county workforce will be starting on projects as soon as this week."
The completion day for all projects will be Oct. 1.
Status of County Road LM outside of Tekamah discussed
Highway Supt. Ann Chytka told the board she was still looking into the status of a lane west of Hwy 75 County Road LM outside of Tekamah.
"We need to see if it does come to where they want to petition to have a road what it would take to get it up to a standard design," she said.
Board member Carl Pearson said he spoke with Kurt Potadle to explain that townships take care of certain roads even if they are called county roads.
"They said it makes more sense," Pearson said.
Burt County Attorney Edmond “Tal” Talbot said townships are managing the roads.
"The legal process for becoming a county road is to take it to the county board," he said.
Chytka said they would have to have signatures and a petition and would have to bring it to the board and there would be a hearing on it if that was the decision.
Burt County looks to change deed of communication tower
Talbot said both Washington and Dodge Counties have agreed to let go of the communications tower, but the U.S. government is wanting a lot of stuff done to try and get the tower registered in Burt County's name.
"I’m going to wait for Judge Sampson - we are going to type up where the communications tower is originally owned by USA, they transferred it to region 5/6 back in 2012, the region is no longer a viable entity. The government in its quit claim deed to that region has a clause that says if they’re not using it anymore it comes back to the U.S. government. The sheriff’s office would really like to have it for radio communications. Essentially what we are hoping will work is to reform the deed from 2012 to say Burt County rather than region 5/6. WC, Dodge County and Burt County were the original region 5/6 members. The three counties we’re talking about all have their own emergency managers now. The idea is to change that deed and the government restrictions remain in place."
