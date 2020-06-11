The Burt County Courthouse will be open once again starting tomorrow, Friday, June 12. The decision was made by the Burt County Board of Supervisors at their meeting Tuesday.
The board held an emergency meeting in March to discuss the modified business practices, which included the courthouse locking its doors and residents were instructed to call ahead to the office they were visiting for appointments.
No appointments will be needed as of Friday. Those visiting the offices in the courthouse are asked to wear masks inside and maintain social distancing.
