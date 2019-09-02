Olsson Associates representatives Dave Ziska and Matthew Smith spoke at the regular August Lyons City Council meeting regarding water tower updates, and the H & K Subdivision.
Regarding the water tower, the electrical work was set to begin shortly after the meeting. The tower will be down during those repairs, believed to be for about a week, and should not affect residents.
Ziska addressed the council about what streets need repair, possible funding, and how to create paving districts.
There are four ways to create paving districts, one of which (thoroughfare district) would not really apply to Lyons. The remaining three, gap, petition, and creating a street improvement district, were explained.
Gap Paving would be at the resolution of the council, and would not allow for public objection. It would permit paving from an existing paved surface to one block out, or between two paved streets a distance no more than 1,325 feet.
Petition District would be if area residents would like to create a district, but has to represent no less than 75% of the front footages.
Creating Street Improvement District is the most common method, and is created by ordinance. This would call for the city to give three week's notice. Anyone with objections would have to write their complaints and file them within 20 days of the publication of the first notice. No oral objections could be accepted- they must all be written. Should the majority of the front footage owners pen objections, the project would then not proceed.
Ziska did also go over a few things for the council to bear in mind. He reminded the council that the cost of intersections, alleys, and city owned properties are the city's responsibility, not any of the homeowners.
Further, federal property cannot be assessed, though county property can.
However a paving district might be established, Lyons Mayor Andrew Fuston wants to see the project done right, and is not in favor of asphalting any of those roads.
“I agree,” said Ziska. “Asphalt doesn't hold up, especially in the winters.”
Councilman Allen Steinmeyer voiced his desire to see a town meeting with the H & K residents to get their thoughts.
The council did not make any decisions on the issue, and will discuss it again at future meetings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.