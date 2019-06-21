This past weekend saw a pair of documentarians from Australia visiting Cosmic Films Studio in Lyons. Robert “Bert” Murphy and Joanne Donahoe-Beckwith, of Melbourne, Australia were in town, at the end of a three week visit to the United States, where they were working on their documentary “Splice: A Projected Odyssey.”
The documentary chronicles the survival of projected films in the digital age, and in particular Cinerama films. A projectionist in Melbourne, Murphy began documenting the decommissioning of movie theater projectors, as they began to be replaced with digital equipment about seven years ago. Originally conceived as a way to preserve that piece of filmmaking history, his project evolved into capturing the resurgence of actual filmmaking, as opposed to digitally filmed works.
“I had been doing this on my own time, and with my own funds, or funds that I’d raised,” said Murphy. He has found an executive producer- Michael Smith, owner of Melbourne’s Sun Theater.
Murphy and Donahoe-Beckwith found themselves in Lyons after stops in Los Angeles, CA, Portland, OR, Boston, MA, and the National Archives in Washington, DC. Murphy had followed a podcast “Alpha Control”, dedicated to fans of the TV series Lost in Space, where Bill Hedges was featured. Murphy contacted Hedges, and the two bonded over a love of both science fiction, and movies created using film. Lyons became the last stop on Murphy’s visit.
The United States is not the first foreign country that Murphy and Donahoe-Beckwith have visited while creating their documentary. 2016 saw them travel to the United Kingdom, where they attended “Widescreen Weekend” in Bradford, England. That festival, the 20th Anniversary festival, showed “This is Cinerama,” a three projector system that is the basis for quite a lot of modern filmmaking, with panoramic shots, and multichannels.
“There are only three theaters in the world that still have Cinerama projectors,” noted Murphy. “What happened to Cinerama has become the backbone of the documentary.”
Interestingly, while most movies are now shot with digital equipment, filmmaker Quentin Tarantino still uses film, and in promoting his 2015 film “The Hateful 8”, Tarantino, along with project stars Samuel L. Jackson and Kurt Russell traveled to Melbourne, where Murphy was able to meet them, and discuss real film versus digital projects.
During the release of the Hateful 8, 50 theaters had to be retrofitted with film projector equipment in order to be able to show Tarantino’s film in the media he preferred. Rolling out those projecting systems was Boston Light and Sound, where Murphy and Donahoe-Beckwith visited earlier on their trip. “They install 3-4 film projector systems in theaters annually,” Murphy was pleased to note.
While in Lyons, the pair was able to check out the film projection system that Bill Hedges maintains in the old movie theater, now Cosmic Films Studio, and visit with Bill about using film media rather than digital, a passion of Bill’s as well.
Murphy and Donahoe-Beckwith completed filming for “Splice” while here in the States, and Murphy will be looking at editing his material upon his return to Australia. He hopes to have “Splice: A Projected Odyssey” ready for viewing by early 2020.
