For the past 6 months, the public has been told the same thing over and over again. "Practice social distancing, wear masks, self-quarantine, stay home when you don’t feel well, and if you have certain symptoms go get tested for COVID.” This is all for good reason and is more than likely the reason why the small towns of Nebraska have not been infected as much.
The big questions that a lot of people have when it comes to all this is what symptoms do you have to worry about? Then once you have the symptoms, how do you get the testing process started?
The latest information about what symptoms they are looking for are as follows:
- Loss of taste and or smell
- Coughing and sneezing
- Head congestion
- Vomiting
- Headaches
- Fever of at least 100.4
- Trouble breathing
The trouble for some is not knowing what the symptoms are, but being able to tell if it is COVID or just a cold or the flu. This is a valid question, seeing how all the symptoms are the same as everyday illnesses. “We are really looking at if you have any of the fever, coughing, or loss of taste or smell symptoms, or if you have more than 2 of the other symptoms you should get tested,” Methodist Family Clinic Care Coordinator Stephaine Coon said.
The trouble for some is knowing where to start, who has the testing equipment and how long it takes to take and find out the results of the test. Now that businesses are opening back up, employers are wanting to see the results of the tests and have a hard time waiting for results.
If you think you might have COVID, the first place you want to call is your doctor’s office. More often than not you won’t even have to talk to your doctor. Most clinics have what is called the triage nurse. Their job is to direct you on if you need to be tested for COVID or steer you in the right direction.
“Most of the clinics have a triage nurse. Among other duties, they are here to take some of the pressure off of the floor nurses so they can focus on the patients that come in.” Coon said
Once a person gets the recommendation to get tested for COVID the question is where? The answer is not that easy. It is almost like shopping around for car insurance. A person can get tested at almost any clinic or hospital and the only real difference cost and the time it takes for a person to get their results back.
There is some online help called testnebraska.com. where you can fill out the needed paperwork and set up your appointment at certain clinics. Most of the places you can get tested at have a wait time on your results anywhere from 3 to 14 days. While you are waiting on the results you are supposed to self isolate and act as if you have it.
This can be a problem for people working and their employers. However, there are places that have same-day results. Pender Clinic is one of the places. “The reason it takes so long for other places is they have to send the sample out to a lab,” an associate of the Pender clinic said.
She went on to explain that they invested in the machine that detects COVID. This clinic is not the only one that has the means to give same-day results. A person in need of the testing just has to call around.
With cold and flu season on its way, COVID is not the only thing to be worried about. But with the right resources, knowing where and when to go, it can all be less scary and a lot less confusing.
