About 20 youngsters from the Oakland, Craig, Tekamah area are excited to get the Cub Scouting year going as they met for a second time at the scout cabin in the Oakland Park. The boys and girls enjoyed several games with lessons in cooperation before listening to a presentation by Oakland Fire & Rescue Squad Captain Jamie Johnson.
Captain Johnson shared the importance of working together both on a call and as a department to hone their skills and provide the best patient care possible. “We each have a job and we count on one another to do theirs,” she said. “We have to work together.”
The scouts were presented the scenario of a fire scene and asked who is more important – the fireman running the hose, the pump operator providing the water, the one in command, or the one locating a fire hydrant? The kids soon discovered that each person is equally important.
The Cub Scout Pack is broken into Dens of Tigers (1st grade), Wolves (2nd grade), Bears (3rd grade) and Weblos (4th and 5th grade). October 3rd will be their first den meetings where the scouts will begin earning their achievements and advancements. The teachings of scouting are based on the foundation of reverence encouraging the students to think of others before themselves and preparing them for life-long service.
Popcorn Sales Begin
Cubmaster Curt Hineline said that the Pack tries their best to keep costs to families minimal if not non-existent. That is made possible through popcorn sales. “Pack 160 have begun fundraising for the coming year,” Hineline said. “If approached to buy popcorn, please remember that you are not purchasing a tasty snack, you are helping build a child into a leader.”
Cabin Renovations
Hineline also noted that plans to renovate the scout cabin are underway. Additional fundraising is warranted to replace the roof, the floor, and if possible to winterize the cabin. “We are working with other leaders in our community to try and secure some grant money to do this,” Hineline said. “These organizations require that we raise at least part of the money in order to be considered for a grant.”
A group of community volunteers helped clean out the cabin following the spring flooding. It became evident that the floor was going to need attention and the roof has been a problem for a few years now. Former Cubmaster Nick Seery now serves as the Scoutmaster for Pack 165 in West Point where many of the Cub Scouts advance to. It is his dream to insulate the cabin for winter use.
“I saw the article in the newspaper about Barry Johnson hosting a district campout with 200 campers at the cabin,” Seery said. “I would like to approach our leadership about trying to host a similar district campout, but we need to get the cabin fixed first.”
Pack 160 currently has some funds set aside to get started. “We still need to buy uniforms for the scouts and have money for advancements and outings,” Hineline said. “More funding would be needed before we can do much in fixing the cabin."
Donations Welcome
If you would like to donate to help renovate the 80-year-old scout cabin in the Oakland Park, please contact Curt Hineline at 402.380.4316 or by emailing editorcurt@gmail.com.
As always more students are welcome to join. “Please call with any questions.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.