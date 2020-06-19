The Uehling Community Support Fund is an ongoing way to keep the fun things in Uehling going. Annually the Fire Department sponsors a Fireworks Display and every 3 years, Uehling has the old-fashioned Labor Day Celebration. The Labor Day event was last year, but Fireworks are planned for Saturday night, June 27. Of course, it is important that you socially distance, but those beautiful fireworks in the sky can easily be seen when you socially distance in the park or even park uptown.
To contribute to the ongoing fund, you can just drop at First Northeast Bank of Nebraska, Uehling Branch during open hours or simply use the nightdrop. Thanks to those who have already provided funds, but more are needed for this year’s fireworks. Amount of $250, $500 or $1000 will receive special recognition on a banner as well as radio time. Any amount is appreciated, though.
Girl Scouts hoping to travel next year will sponsor a meal on Saturday, June 27. We will serve from the concession stand at the park, but also will be happy to come to your car. Pull up and a Girl Scout in face mask and sanitized hands will be happy to get your order and bring back to you. There will be sloppy joes, hot dogs, chips, frozen fruit slush, pop and water. Serving starts at 7 p.m. Pick it up, enjoy in your corner of the park, or take it home. Be sure to enjoy the fireworks later. Leader Terri Hoeneman, said “You know it is always tasty and why cook when someone else did? Please support the Girl Scouts.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.