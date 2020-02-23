Fr. Paul Ortmeier, Pastor of both St. Josephs Catholic Church in Lyons and Holy Cross Church in Bancroft sponsored a Confirmation Retreat on Saturday, February 8 for 7th, 8th and 9th graders. NET USA ministries team guided the Confirmands on the day long retreat. The twelve team members ranged in age from 18 to 24 and came from all over the United States. The day was filled with small group discussions, Adoration, Reconciliation, personal testimony’s, games and dramas. The five host families for the NET USA ministry team that weekend were from Oakland and Lyons; Keith and Marlene Anderson; Randy and Trish Johnson; Ron and Marilyn Tenney; Steve and Mary Gill; and Theresa Spader.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.