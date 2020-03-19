Conditional use permit granted for sludge application
The supervisors approved a conditional use permit for 3C's Inc. to apply sludge to Sections 2 and 22 in the Arizona Township following a brief public hearing.
"We have been doing this since 1987, most of the ground we've only hit one time. It provides a tremendous amount of nutrients and seems to be safe in every respect that we can tell," Terry Cameron, co-owner of 3C's, Inc. said.
FEMA approves County Road V culvert project
Highway Superintendent Ann Chytka updated the board that the work by Vogtscapes from Bennett, Neb., will move forward. The project was contingent on FEMA approval and the bid of $551,753 was under the amount of FEMA's formula of $718,309. The project will start in June and end in August 2020.
Summer hours for road crew granted
Highway Superintendent Ann Chytka requested a four-day workweek during the summer for the roads department. Chytka's suggestion was to split them up into two shifts with six people on each shift. Employees would work either Monday through Thursday or Tuesday through Friday, giving them a four-day weekend every other week.
"Every year is different," Chairman David Schold said. "We don't know what the weather is going to be or a list of the projects."
Supervisor Carl Pearson wanted to make sure someone would be available on Fridays. The board approved a schedule of four 10-hour days from April 6 through Sept. 3 from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Local farmer discusses economics and wind energy
Doug Nelson wanted to discuss economics and wind energy with the board. Before he addressed the board, Schold addressed the crowd. "We have a public hearing for this kind of stuff," Chairman Schold said. "We would appreciate if a lot of you have to talk you come back for the public hearing."
Nelson said he has had a hard time collecting information from the wind (leaders).
"I've created a hypothetical cash flow based on what I know as a farmer and what machines cost to operate," he said. Nelson presented the board with what it costs to build and operate wind turbines, the value of the electrical production and how this works.
