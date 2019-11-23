Several citizens were on the agenda for the November Oakland City Council meeting Monday night. Among them were representatives from the Burt County Fair Board, JEO Consultants and
Oakland Police Officer Bryan Dunn.
New SRO approved for duty
Officer Dunn, a part-time officer with OPD, was approved for full-time duty with the local department fulfilling a need left by the resignation of Derek Utemark. Dunn will serve as the new School Resource Officer as he received approval from the Oakland-Craig Board of Education and the Oakland City Council to fulfill these duties. He will also utilize part of his time serving the city as part of the agreement between the city and the school.
Bryan Dunn is from Coleridge, Nebraska and attended Hartington Public before going to Wayne State College. He is married to Elizabeth (Pille Dunn), a 2013 graduate of Oakland-Craig.
Water System Study
The council also approved two studies to be done by JEO Consulting. The first will be a $23,000 study of the city’s water system. Steven Parr of JEO said that comprehensive evaluation would look at three aspects of the water system – source, treatment and storage of Oakland’s drinking water.
Council member Matt Johnson believes that it has been 10-15 years since a study like this has been done. The council talked about the need to be proactive as minor problems can easily compound into bigger problems over time.
An additional fee of $5,000 was approved for the creation of a water system computer model that will allow JEO and the city to better understand and evaluate the health of the water system.
Parr said that these projects would begin after the first of the year and will likely conclude sometime in July. The length of time allows the city to make payments on the $28,000 for these two projects.
Park Drainage Study
Also on hand from JEO Consulting was engineer John Callen. Callen and Oakland Mayor Ted Beckner discussed the need for a drainage study following the March 2019 flooding in the park. Callen and the mayor walked around the area soon after and the number one question concerned how to improve the time it takes for water to drain should another flooding event occur.
As many have stated, it is not a matter of “if” another flood should happen, but “when.” With two significant flooding events happening within a span of months, many are asking how to prevent such a disaster. Callen stated that this study would not focus on prevention but on how to diminish the aftereffects. The Mayor and Callen decided that the first step should be to improve drainage in the park as there are things out of their control contributing to the flooding that has happened.
Callen said that the $18,000 study would bring in surveyors to determine elevation issues and also take a look at the existing infrastructure put in place to deal with excess water in the park. Much has been done over the years to deal with heavy rains which has been a big improvement. One thing they will look at is capacity issues with ditches and drainage areas. “When you have a more significant flood, we need to figure out how to get the water off and not sit there so long,” Callen said.
This study is also not expected to begin until after the first of the year and should take a couple months to complete.
In other business, Mort Pearson, Norm Johnson, and Johnnie Johnson asked the council to look into property concerns between a homeowner near the horse arena and the Burt County Fair Board. In question is use of the easement off of HWY 32 to the east of the horse arena. A gentleman’s handshake has allowed use of that lane, albeit on private property, for as far back as many can remember. New property ownership calls into question the rights to use that lane.
There is not an immediate demand to cease using the lane, but the Fair Board is concerned with how to get people to the horse arena should an agreement not be reached.
“Gentleman’s agreements change with every generation,” the Mayor stated. Understanding the concern, the city will try and help the fair board as they currently lease the horse arena property from the city.
In other business:
Water Superintendent Dan Tanksley, III shared with the council a need that was detected when air got into the water system. Tanksley said that it caused the water to look cloudy but that it was simply air and nothing for the public to worry about. A sensor at the south well was malfunctioning and is expected to be replaced by the end of the week.
The city is looking to install an automated water meter system in the near future. The system will allow for real-time tracking of water usage as each meter is electronically read every hour. This will greatly benefit the citizens of Oakland by providing accurate and timely readings and by providing early water leak detection.
Councilman Greg Mockenhaupt approved putting up the new Christmas lights by the street department earlier than usual this year. That task was completed on Tuesday.
Tanksley was approved to attend a water conference in March in Kearney and City Clerk Kayla Eisenmenger was to attend Clerk School in Kearney also in March.
Complete minutes will be published as they become available.
PICTURE CUTLINE: Part-time officer Bryan Dunn was sworn in as he has been moved to full-time with the Oakland Police Department. Dunn will share his time between the city and school as part of the School Resource Officer agreement between the two entities. Police Chief Terry Poland was happy to be able to bring Dunn on full time.
