Turning three years old is an exciting time for any child, but for Blaine Troutman, son of Jason and Jolene Troutman, it was extra special.
Saturday afternoon Jolene asked Blaine if he would like to go outside and do some birdwatching. (Mommy knew he had a special surprise headed his way.) Blaine’s yard was decorated with “Happy Birthday" on the street side of the yard along with a colorful cupcake set up and ready for a parade, that had been arranged by Blaine’s Mommy and Daddy.
Shortly after going outside, the birthday parade was turning the corner from Broadway street onto 4th Street. Vehicles from the Decatur Fire and Rescue led Blaine’s parade with sirens blaring, followed by two semi-trucks with air horns. Blaine’s grandpa’s muscle car and Corvettes were some of the first cars to travel past Blaine’s home. Over a block long string of cars with grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends paraded by, some making quick stops to deliver balloons, cards and presents. One of the vans had a stream of bubbles coming out from the back to bring even more festivity to the parade.
Jolene said Blaine asked her as the parade went by, “Mommy, are all these people here for me? For my birthday?”
Jolene shared that Blaine had a blast and she thanked everyone for taking time out their day to help make Blaine’s day. She added, “He is one lucky little boy, living in an amazing community. I am still in awe.”
