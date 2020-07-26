Giving back. Moving Forward.
The 2020 AkSarBen Foundation Good Neighbor Award sponsored by the Burt County Agricultural Society recognized three from the county who are being recognized for performing neighborly acts and deeds unselfishly without personal gain.
Jami Method of Craig
Jami Method, director at Golden Oaks Senior Center in Oakland was nominated by Dr. Charles Seagren for this prestigious award.
Recognizing her dedicated service to Burt County and especially the Oakland community.
“I have known Jami since moving to Oakland in 2011 and found out that Jami has a special gift or working with and helping senior citizens,” Dr. Seagren said in his recommendation.
The Denison, IA native moved with her family to Omaha in the late 1960s. She and her husband Sonny have been in Burt County for more than 30 years and raised four children. The couple will also celebrate the birth of their 14thgrandchild.
Method began her career working with senior citizens at the Crowell Nursing Home in Blair before working as the activities director in at the West Point Living Center. She spent her next years in the same role for the Oakland Heights Nursing Home before accepting the position at Golden Oaks.
“She makes us feel like family and when someone is sick or dies, it really affects Jami personally,” Dr. Seagren shared. “Jami’s dedication to helping others is unwavering. She works hard and her heart is always in it. She is a professional.
Scott and Betsy Coates & Family
“Since moving to Oakland (Scott and Betsy Coates) have volunteered for many civic events and school/community happenings,” Bonnie Stearnes wrote of the Coates in her nomination for the Good Neighbor Award.
Scott and Betsey own and operate Memories Café in Oakland.
Stearnes noted the special meals they created for her husband in his latter days during his terminal illness.
“They always think about others and community while running their own business while dealing with their own family hardships. They are positive people. That is why I think the family deserves this,” Stearnes concluded.
Scott and Betsey Coates received their award on Friday night of the Burt County Fair. The Ag Society will ensure Jami Method receives her award as she was unable to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.