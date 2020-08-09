Football and other sports have always been a very important part of living in Lyons. The fans who can make it to the games are important, but the ones that can’t make it are just as valued. This is where the all-important press box comes into play. For a long time now the press box at the LDNE field has been in need of a major upgrade, and that is just what it got this year.
Athletic Director Bruce Knaak said there was a big need for the upgrade. “The old press box was in sad shape,” Knaak said. "It was too small to start with. Not only would we have to fit in the people that ran the scoreboard and record keepers, but things would get really tight in there when we had to get people that wanted to video their teams. At a point during the playoffs, we couldn’t fit radio broadcasters in there, so we had to set up tables in the bleachers for them," Knaak continued.
Safety was also a concern. “It was just unsafe anymore, you would have to climb up the outside of the building to get in, and the whole building itself just felt weak.” Knaak went on to say that when the construction crew started to take it apart, they could almost lift the whole roof off by hand.
Knaak gave credit to LDNE Technology Coordinator Gary Loftis for getting grant approval for the new press box. “Gary wrote up a Nielsen grant worth $64,500, and we also got help from community foundations. All this help will make it so the school will only have to cover less than $5,000.”
The new press box, designed by Braxton Bargmann, will have 4 rooms all wired the way they will need to be. “We will have enough room for radio and streaming along with all the workers who will need to be in there during game time. We have more than enough storage now as well.”
With COVID seeming to stick around longer than anyone would care for, this press box couldn’t have come at a better time. When games are played more people can attend via streaming and radio when available.
The new press box is shaping up to be more useful and just safer all around. They hope to have it done in the next 2 weeks. It will be a nice improvement to the LDNE field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.