Village board meets
The regular meeting of the Decatur Village Board was held on Thursday, May 14th.
The board discussed scheduling a work session. It was decided to hold a Work Session on June 4th, for the purpose of working on building ordinances.
Other business included if and when to have the annual Cleanup Day. It was decided to set the date for the activity on June 20th.
Proprietors of Broadway Brother’s Restaurant asked permission to set up a food wagon at the campground. The request was approved.
The next regular monthly meeting is scheduled on June 11th at 4:30 p.m. at the City Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.