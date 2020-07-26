Gene Chamberlain and family were honored to receive the 100 Year Pioneer Farm Family Award. Each year the AkSarBen Foundation partners with the Nebraska Farm Bureau and the Nebraska Association of Fair Managers to present the Pioneer Farm and Heritage Farm Awards. These awards honor the families who have held same family ownership of land for 100 and 150 years.
Clarence Chamberlain took possession of the farmland comprising the Chamberlain farm on March 1, 1920. Clarence and his family quickly moved to the newly acquired farm from their home north of Herman.
The sale was subject to a existing mortgage of $25,000 on which there was an unpaid balance of $23,864.99 assumed by the buyer.
At age 22, Clarence along with his family, took possession of the farm. The family consisted of his invalid mother, Tillie, a younger sister Ruth, and 2 younger brothers, Leor and George.
The Chamberlain farm is located about a mile west, then a mile north of Tekamah and is in the Tekamah school district.
The farm has a rich history and is currently owned by Eugene Chamberlain. He resides in the home in which he was born. His son John lives in what was the tenant’s house on the farm and manages the farm operation.
