Two floods in less than ten months have locals wondering if we are seeing the beginning of a new norm. No one desires to see another flooding event. Yet, there are still those who believe that being prepared couldn’t hurt. This became evident during a discussion at Monday night’s Oakland City Council meeting.
The topic was picnic tables. The discussion centered on the purchase of metal tables over the traditional wooden ones. They are looking at potentially purchasing metal tables with vinyl coating. Councilman Greg Mockenhaupt suggested they be secured to the ground. You may recall, many of the picnic tables were damaged or even lost during the March flooding in the Oakland Park. A couple of them can still be seen across the highway in the unofficial wetlands south of Highway 32.
Councilman Luke Blanc updated the council on the progress made at the Oakland swimming pool. Although it opened a little later than normal, the number family and individual passes have been purchased is on par with previous years. That’s good news for the city.
Blanc shared that the front desk, cubbies and storage has been completed in the lobby of the pool house. What was not washed away in the flood was removed. Stainless steel items have taken their place. Park Superintendent Brian Johnson said the new items will be more secure, forbid the Logan swells again. They will simply need hosed off instead of replaced.
The swimming pool itself seems to be working well minus the heaters and the slide. Albeit, still cool some days, the pool remains a favorite of local children.
Johnson said that there is a small chance the slide could open later this summer. The concern is that when the new pump is installed, it may pump mud from the underground lines. That would mean closing the pool for a week or so until it can be cleaned out. Again.
As the park continues to get back in order it will do so without a public boat launch on the Logan Creek. The structure just north of the Highway 32 bridge suffered great damage in March. Johnson said it had become unsafe and needed to be removed. Johnson said there are no immediate plans for that area. Next on the agenda is a meeting with FEMA in July.
It is hoped that following their visit the city can recoup some of the funds needed to rebuild the park but it is not yet known when a check will be written.
As the city park rebuilds, a new park is in the works. Councilman Blanc said that the Oakland Women’s Club playground project at the Troll Stroll is at a point where the first batch of equipment is being purchased. Johnson helped them mark out the area. The Oakland Independent first shared the news of this new park several months ago and will be excited to bring you more details of this new park as they unfold.
