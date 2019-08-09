The City of Oakland recently received a $500 Disaster Relief check from the League Association of Risk Management (LARM). Kayla Eisenmenger, Oakland City Clerk, had applied for the funds to help pay for recreation storage shed repair needed after the March 12-14 epic storm that hit much of Nebraska.
The Disaster Relief Funds were approved by the LARM Board of Directors in late March. Twenty-eight LARM members have since received the funds to help pay for storm related items such as sump pumps, generators and other equipment. LARM is an insurance pool made up of 168 government entities across Nebraska. For more information go to www.larmpool.org.
