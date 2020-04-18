The Lyons City Council met on April 7th, 2020 for regular session. Among the items discussed and decisions made.
Helping out with utilities during COVID-19
The Lyons’ city council approved that they will temporarily suspend shutting off utilizes due to nonpayment. However the bills will still need to get paid, and proof of some kind that citizens can not pay it due to the COVID-19 crisis.
Park is on lookdown do to an abundance of caution
Out of an abundance of caution, the council decided after a lengthy discussion that the Lyons Park will be closed. This will include the playgrounds, camping grounds and the bridge to the island will be locked up. As for the pool opening this year. The council was not sure as of yet, but in need of repainting anyway, they decided to get it ready so if they can open it they will.
Police Chief Poland gave his report after only a few days on the job
Chief Poland reported a donation from an Omaha organization that donated 10 gallons of hand sanitizer to first responders. Some of it will go to the fire department along with the police department. Before former Chief Buck left, he ordered face masks, and Oakland will be donating some as well for the first responders. He touched on several ideas that the council could decide to implement at a later date.
Spring Clean-up
The council decided as of now that the annual spring-clean up will go on as planned. However, there will be policies and practices that will be followed in order to follow COVID-19 guidelines. If needed it could be canceled at any time.
Big-ticket resolutions passed
The first resolution NO.2020-5 Calling general obligation water refunding bonds, series 2014 for the principal amount of $335,000 was approved. Then resolution NO. 2020-6 calling for general obligation refunding bond, series 2015 for the principal amount of $195,000 was approved as well.
