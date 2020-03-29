With the everchanging recommendation from federal, state and local governmental agencies, the City of Oakland and Burt County officials have offered the following assistance in helping residents know how they can best be served by local government.
Press released from both the City of Oakland and the Burt County Courthouse follow.
City of Oakland
While at this time there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Burt County or the City of Oakland and we are unsure the impact COVID-19 will have on our community, the City of Oakland is taking these proactive steps to do our part in slowing the spread of COVID-19. We want to remind people that the supply chain for food and other household necessities is operational. The City of Oakland encourages local businesses and churches to do what is best for them and to follow state and CDC guidelines and guidance.
The public is also asked to do their part in slowing the spread of COVID-19:
- If you feel sick, stay home.
- If your children are sick, keep them at home.
- If someone in your household has tested positive for COVID-19, keep the entire household at home.
- If you are a senior citizen, stay home and avoid contact with other people.
- If you are a person with a serious underlying health condition, stay home and avoid contact with other people.
- Call you healthcare provider FIRST before going to the ER/Hospital if you are feeling ill.
In response to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department encouragement of social distancing and recommendation to avoid social gatherings of more than 10 people, the City will be closing all City facilities to the public starting at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday March 19th, 2020. The Closures include: City Hall, City Auditorium, Oakland Public Library (call by appointment 402-685-5113), Public Restrooms, City Park Ball Fields, City Park Recreational facilities ( Please Note the City Park out in the open is still OPEN to public – Playgrounds open at your own risk as they are not regularly cleaned) until further notice. Mercy One Oakland Hospital has a No Visitor Policy with anyone who comes in will be screened until further notice. Oakland Heights has reduction in hours & accessibility until further notice. The City will work with citizens to conduct as much business as possible by phone or via email cityofoaklandne@gmail.com and citizens are encouraged to pay their utility bills online, by phone, mail, or drop-box. Appointments can be made if necessary at (402) 685-5822 or (402) 870-1179.
Residents are encouraged to monitor local media for community news and updates on this rapidly-evolving situation. Updates available on City of Oakland Facebook pages (City of Oakland, NE & City of Oakland Community) and your local newspaper, the Oakland Independent.
Burt County
The Burt County Board of Supervisors held an emergency meeting Monday to discuss modified business practices for Burt County offices and buildings.
"This is for the continuity of government and to provide as healthy practices as we can," Chairman David Schold said.
Beginning Tuesday, the courthouse will lock its doors and residents will be instructed to call ahead to the office they are visiting for appointments.
The board will meet during its regularly scheduled time at the courthouse, maintaining the limit of 10 people in the boardroom.
"We will have to leave room for one person if they want to come in and talk," Schold said.
They may set up chairs in the hallway for those meetings to keep the number maintained.
All Burt County offices will conduct business via phone, email and regular mail. If need be the department heads will meet their appointments at the door.
A drop box is available outside the door, but ballots will not be allowed to be submitted because it is not a locked box.
A list of phone numbers and emails will be posted near the doors.
