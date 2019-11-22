Local artist Levi Chytka recently visited Decatur and made a stop at the Sears Center. While visiting he had a chance to visit with Ethelyn Brewer, who is one of many who are very appreciative of his contribution to the center.
Levi will be returning to the Decatur Senior Center on Tuesday, Nov. 26 for lunch and will be giving a presentation. He will do an actual painting from start to finish while everyone has lunch. Won't that be cool? THE PUBLIC IS INVITED, but since it is not "Walk-in Wednesday" you need to call before 10:00 that day and make a reservation to enjoy the lunch that is on the menu that day. (Call 402-349-5525)
The Decatur Seniors are sponsoring Levi's visit and will honor him and thank him for his donation of 15 original paintings to the Seniors for a fundraiser.
Bids through silent auction are being taken until Dec. 15. Anyone wishing to place a bid should stop in the Sears Center to do so or call Judy Connealy at 402-349-5443.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.