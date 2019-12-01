Christmas lights reflecting off of an early snowstorm has certainly put many in a holiday spirit. Oakland has several activities coming up as December rolls around. The Oakland Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the following upcoming events for the first weekend in December.
Thursday, Dec. 5th
Join Nelson’s Food Pride and Alli’s Flower Shoppe as they host open houses on Thursday, December 5th from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Stop by Nelson’s for their Annual Wine and Cheese Party and make your way to Alli’s for some pre-Christmas bargain shopping.
Saturday, Dec. 7th
The Oakland Chamber of Commerce is hosting the annual Kids Christmas at the Oakland Vets Building from 9:00-11:00 a.m. on Sat., Dec. 7th. Terry Wallerstedt and Paige Anderson have made a name for themselves as hostesses and of course a visit from Santa makes for a perfect morning.
Come enjoy a coffee bar, crafts and games, letters to Santa, and cookie decorating. Thanks to a generous donation from Jack Carstensen, a free Christmas book will be given to the first 75 families.
Sunday, Dec. 8th
Spaghetti is on the menu for the annual Oakland Chamber of Commerce fundraiser on Sun., Dec. 8th from 11:00-1:00 p.m. at the Vets Building. Come hungry and leave happy.
The Swedish Heritage Center Santa Lucia presentation will also be on Sun., Dec. 8th in the evening. (more details to follow)
