The OC Music Department is working hard to prepare for two upcoming holiday concerts. Thursday, December 12th at 7:00 p.m. the Elementary Concert will feature seasonal tunes from the 5th and 6th grade Bands and carols from the K-6th grade general music classes.
The Pancake Man will be serving wonderful pancakes before the concert as a fundraiser for the HS Band/Choir Spring Trip. He will serve the all you can eat/$7.50 meal from 5-7pm in the Elementary Commons.
On Monday, Dec 16th at 7:00 p.m. the Jr High/Sr High Concert will be presented. The High School Concert Choir and Jr High Choir will perform songs for the season as well as the High School Band, Jr High Band and the Jazz Band. Jazz Knights.
The High School Concert Choir will once again be performing Handel's "Hallelujah Chorus" and is inviting community and family members to join the Choir during the concert to perform this perfect Christmas piece. The Choir practices every day from 11:45-12:30 in the HS Music room should anyone want to stop by and practice with the Choir.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.