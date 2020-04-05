The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has notified our local Public Health Department, Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department (ELVPHD) with information contained in the “Directed Health Measure Order 2020-004.
Monday morning the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department (ELVPHD) got busy getting the information distributed throughout the four counties they are responsible for: Burt, Cuming, Madison and Stanton. The Health Order includes the determination that:
Restaurants and Bars have SPECIFC requirements to close dine-in/seating areas/onsite consumption. These establishments are restricted to carry-out, drive-through and delivery only.
These regulations are in effect until May 6th.
Other social gatherings are also addressed in Directed Health Measure Order 2020-04, prohibiting more than 10 people in a single room or space. This includes funerals, weddings, as well as parades, fairs, festivals, concerts and other indoor and outdoor events. It is the goal of the Directed Health Measure to minimize person to person interaction, which is the main means of transmission of COVID-19. Gatherings, restaurants and bars increase and encourage talking, touching and other social interaction in environments with multiple hard services.
“When the going gets tough, the tough get going.”
Those words of encouragement are normally good advice. These days with everyone working to fight the spread of COVID-19, the last part of this saying should be changed to “the tough STOP going.” Just as we approached the long-awaited end to being housebound and we thought things could return to semi-normal, the date is extended to May 6th in the four counties within ELVPHD jurisdiction.
It appears April 2020 will look a lot like March 2020. Continued weeks of social distancing, hand washing, parents working from home and being their children’s teachers. Our medical providers and first responders will continue to be under added pressure.
Good thing Americans are tough. We can do this!
During the final days of March, Burt County was fortunate to be one of the counties with no confirmed cases of the virus. On Thursday, March 26. Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department was pro-active by notifying community leaders throughout their counties that they were expecting a declaration from Governor Ricketts to close down restaurants and bars.
As it turned out, Burt County was exempt from the Governor’s declaration. However, the CDC and the Governor at that time did urge Burt County bars and restaurants owners to limit customers to 10 people in their establishment at a time, not including staff. All of that changed on Sunday, March 29th as Governor Pete Ricketts and the ELVPHD, mandated the Directed Health Measure Order 2020-004 for Burt, Madison, Cuming, and Stanton which allows law enforcement to issue misdemeanor tickets that could have negative impacts on liquor license holders.
Flattening the Curve
On Sunday our country’s leaders made the announcement that the virus spread was getting worse instead of better. Straightening the curve means stricter rules and the public needs to be making better choices by staying home. A large number of our community members are already doing that, but until everybody follows the advice they have been hearing, this will never end. Go out of your home only when it is absolutely necessary to go somewhere.
After the President’s press conference on March 29th, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services set into motion directives and guidelines from the Center of Disease Control, signed by Gary Anthone, MD, Chief Medical Officer and Director of Public Health. You can read the entire 5 pages of information that Dr. Anthone signed by going to https://elvphd.org.
The website also has useful information concerning Quarantine Directions, outlining the symptoms of the disease. It gives directions for disinfecting and disposal of infected personal property and notes appropriate laundry procedures. The website is helpful, so now would be a good time to check it out.
Gina Uhing, Director of Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department (ELVPHD) encourages everyone to follow recommendations to protect yourself and other community members. Should you have questions the local Health Department’s phone number is 402-529-2233, or email info@elvphd.org. ELVPHD is located in Wisner and serves Burt, Cuming, Madison and Stanton Counties.
