If you have stopped into the Decatur Village office over the past few weeks, you have found a familiar face behind the Village Clerk’s desk.
Barb Maslonka recently returned to assist Brenda Stillman until a full-time person could be hired. Barb recently retired from the Winnevegas casino where she worked as a customer service employee. Retirement only lasted a couple weeks, when she found herself back in the Village Office doing what she had done for many years in the past. Barb said, “When a member of the board asked if I could help, I wasn’t sure I was ready to go back to the responsibilities that go with the position.” She added,”I made it clear I wasn’t interested in a long term position.” Barb’s intentions were to only work until August 1, but with the process of advertising, interviewing and the need for the new hire to give a 2 week notice, Barb will be staying on for a few extra weeks. Brenda noted she has really enjoying the short time she and Barb have had the time to work together.
Therese McGill, another familiar face, will be returning to the Clerk position
on August 17th. Chairmen of the Village, Mark Siecke, commented, “Therese will be a great asset to the office.” Siecke also noted, “The Village Board very much appreciates the efforts of Barb, Brenda and Ann during this time of transition. It has not been an easy task.”
A total of five applications were submitted in answer to the advertisement for the Clerk position. At the time interviews were scheduled, one person declined, another did not come in to be interviewed. The Board interviewed the three remaining applicants. Another position for a maintenance staff member was advertised. One person applied and was interviewed, but declined the job offer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.