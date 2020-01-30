The Onawa Evangelical Free Church is celebrating its 50th birthday! A day of Celebration will be held on Sunday, February 9 and the public is invited.
The day will kick off with Sunday School at 9:00 a.m. for all ages, followed by a fellowship coffee time at 10:00. Worship begins at 10:30, and, as always, the music will be a blend of traditional hymns and newer worship songs. A carry-in dinner will follow at Noon.
The Celebration Event will begin at 1:30 with music, videos, and remembrances of God's faithfulness throughout these past 50 years.
What started as a small Bible study has grown into an active church serving the community through sharing God's word, two different youth groups - King's Kids and C.H.A.O.S, and hosting such things as RAGBRAI and Food4You. The public is invited to join us for any or all of the day.
If you have any questions, feel free to call the church office at 433-2395. You can also find us online at www.onawaefreechurch.squarespace.com or on Facebook at Onawa Evangelical Free Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.