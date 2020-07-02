The 4th of July festivities in Lyons will look a little different but are guaranteed to provide fun opportunities for you and your family while helping ensure the celebration continues for years to come. Several events are planned with all proceeds will go toward the cost of the Fireworks donated by the Lyons Community Club and the City of Lyons
HITTING THE PAVEMENT VIRTUAL FUN RUN/WALK (On your own.)
Complete 1 Mile or 5K (3.1 miles) before 9 p.m. on July 4th. Registration is $10.
The original course will be marked around Lyons by 7 a.m. on July 4th; or run/walk 1 mile or 3.1 miles wherever and however you prefer.
Share your pictures and results to our “Lyons 4th Of July Celebration” Facebook Page or email to Leah @ SandLmiller07@gmail.com. A PRIZE DRAWING FOR ALL WHO ENTERED WILL BE HELD July 6th.
LYONS SCAVENGER HUNT
The animals escaped from the Lyons Zoo! Search for them around town by using clues in the form of photos. Clues and Scorecard available once you register. Register first with Leah @ SandLmiller07@gmail.com or 402-720-1355, packet pick-up Saturday July 4thbetween 10-10:30 a.m. in front of First Northeast Bank of Nebraska – Lyons.
Complete the scavenger hunt between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on July 4, 2020. FUN FOR ALL AGES!
$10/entry fee.
Let’s see how observant you are around your hometown.
Share your pictures and results to our “Lyons 4th Of July Celebration” Facebook Page or email to Leah @ SandLmiller07@gmail.com
PRIZES WILL BE AWARDED.
DISK GOLF TOURNAMENT
Complete the 9 hole course at the beautiful Lyons City Park on July 4th by 9 p.m. Tournament Rules and Scorecard provided to you after registration. Turn in your scores to Leah @ SandLmiller07@gmail.com when finished.
$10/person to compete.
Share your pictures and results to our “Lyons 4th Of July Celebration” Facebook Page or email to Leah @ SandLmiller07@gmail.com
PRIZES FOR 1ST, 2ND AND 3RD PLACE .
Registration forms available on the “Lyons 4th Of July Celebration” Facebook Page or
email to Leah @ SandLmiller07@gmail.com
THANK YOU TO FIRST NORTHEAST BANK OF NEBRASKA FOR SPONSORING THE PRIZES. STOP BY THE BANK SATURDAY AFTERNOON TO GRAB A TREAT ON US. HAVE A HAPPY 4TH OF JULY.
Find more information and share your pictures to our “Lyons 4th Of July Celebration” Facebook Page or email to Leah @ SandLmiller07@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.