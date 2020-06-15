If you were driving on Highway 77 last week you may have seen something that made you look twice. Tulsa native Steve Epp and his wife Saundra Epp have been carrying their message of peace, love, and God along with a roughly 30 pound cross across Nebraska via Highway 77.
Nebraska is only the latest of 25 states that he has trekked across. “I was a pastor for a better part of 40 years,” Steve recalls. “One day I was 64 years old. I asked my wife if she would still love me and still feed me as the Beatles song goes. She said yes she would. We sold our house paid off our Jeep and here we are.”
Steve carries the burden while his wife, Saundra, follows in the Jeep getting him anything that he needs. At the time of the interview, she was a few miles ahead in Lyons getting more water and supplies for the rest of his walk. “I could not do this without her.”
Steve said he finds his purpose in sharing God’s message.
“Being a product of the ’60s and having various health problems I should be dead. If the Lord made fit for me to be here, I figure I can do His work and pass on His message.” The pandemic crisis, protests, and hate running rampant in the world today are things that he feels have emphasized his need to do what he is doing. “What it really boils down to is that we need love in the world more than anything.” Steve seeks to exemplify this teaching as he follows the words of the Bible, but does not judge or hate on anyone for their beliefs.
Going 65 miles an hour on the highway didn’t keep people from stopping to show their thanks for his actions. “Walking through Winnebago was a wonderful experience. I must have been there for three hours talking and praying with all sorts of people.”
Staying the night in Lyons for a much-needed rest, he was back on the road to have lunch at Memories Cafe with Rita Going and some of her coworkers from the Oakland Hospital.
In closing remarks, Steve wanted people to know the message he is sending was, “God said that love covers a multitude of sins. If we just let God and love into our hearts, we would be in a much better place.” You can find him on Facebook- just search for The Well Tulsa.
