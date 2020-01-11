She has the voice you hear in an emergency, calmly asking for information about the situation and your location. She gives an even tone, providing a clear sense in the chaos.
For 41 years, Carla Hart, an Oakland native, has been answering the 911 dispatch and doing administrative work for the Burt County Sheriff’s Office. Her last day was Dec. 31.
Hart had a scanner at home long before joining the sheriff's office. She applied for the job already knowing the 10 codes and their meaning.
Certain calls can affect Hart.
“You think about the calls but I would just say I have to go on,” she said. “I wanted to make sure my mind was there to answer the calls.”
She worked the graveyard shift — midnight to 8 a.m. — a shift that could be busy or induce boredom. To beat the boredom on quiet nights she would walk or do crafts. In fact, Hart and her sister would sell those items at local craft fairs. An opportunity to become the secretary for Sheriff Randy Wildman allowed Hart to come off the graveyard shift.
Hart practiced at night everything she would need to say to radio support in case of a fire call. She had it down until she had a actual call. She radioed the information to the firefighters who radioed back asking, "What's on fire?"
“I totally forgot to ask what was burning,” she said.
She has seen technology change from radios to computers with other pieces of equipment changing throughout the years. Hart said it was easier to train others when they were using the same equipment she herself had been trained on early on.
Cell phone technology has given rise to the chance to locate people in general areas which has come in handy when children playing with their parent’s old cell phones accidentally dial 911.
Answering 911 calls in a small town, dispatchers used to be able to give the names, but HIPAA laws restrict that sharing now.
While she won't miss the nature of some of the calls, she does have something she will miss.
“My favorite part was meeting the people,” said Hart.
