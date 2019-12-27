The Burt County Board of Supervisors accepted the resignation of Burt County Sheriff Robert D. Pickell during their regular meeting Friday. His last day will be Tuesday. Pickell was appointed sheriff in 2005 and was elected in 2006. He was re-elected in 2010, 2014 and 2018.
In his letter of resignation to the board, Pickell said he "pondered this decision for the last several months."
"I will miss everyone I have served," he said. "I have been blessed to have worked in and for the county I was born and raised in, I love this county and for me it has been quite an honor."
Pickell noted he tried his best to keep costs down and the sheriff's office separate from the Board of Supervisors, but "There have been so many added requirements to the job of law enforcement within the last five years has made it difficult to accomplish," he wrote.
In his letter he pointed out the downsides of being sheriff.
"I will not miss the endless calls at 2 a.m. and 3 a.m., my mailbox being smashed, the broken bottles in my driveway, the football sized rocks thrown through my living room windows, or having to get up at midnight and come dispatch because of someone's illness."
The board appointed Eric Nick as the interim sheriff. His appointment is effective Wednesday, and will last until a permanent appointment is made.
Board chairman David Schold said the resignation did not come as a surprise.
"We are going to miss him greatly. He had mentioned this during the last year that he was feeling the pressure," Schold said. "He was getting ready to resign and retire."
