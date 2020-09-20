Overall Tax Request goes down
The Burt County Board of Supervisors held a regular meeting Sept. 8 which included public hearings on the 2020-21 budget, levy and tax request, as well as the one- and six-year plan for the roads department.
The 2020-21 property tax request was set at $4.6 million. Last year's property tax request was $4.7 million.
The proposed and accepted 2020-21 property tax rate is 0.259744. Last year's tax rate was 0.259731.
The board authorized the transfer of $700,000 from the Inheritance Fund to the General Fund to lower property taxes. They also voted to increase the restricted fund authority by 2.5 percent.
Marilyn Anderson asked if the levy went down.
"I thought as high as our taxes went this year maybe the levy would go down some," she said.
The supervisors voted on the following for the one- and six-year plan.
Included in the one-year plan is work on several county roads that include culverts, bridge replacement and overlays, and is estimated to cost between $12,000 and $960,000.
One-year plan
• Old Highway 118, County Road 15-23, overlay; estimated cost of $960,000
• County Road 1 Bridge; culvert; estimated cost of $171,000
• County Road L; culvert; estimated cost of $211,000
• County Road HI, County Road 27; bridge replacement; estimated cost of $62,000
• County Road G with County Road 39; culvert; estimated cost of $12,000
• County Road V west of Hardsteel; culvert; estimated cost of $600,000
• County Road L west of Oakland; overlay; estimated cost of $213,000
• 1,256 tons of patching for various roads; estimated cost of $395,000
Six-year plan
• County Road N bridge; bridge replacement; estimated cost of $300,000
• County Road M bridge ; bridge replacement; estimated cost of $300,000
• County Road U bridge; culvert; estimated cost of $420,000
• County Road 21 south of Craig; overlay; estimated cost of $800,000
• County Road H west of Craig; overlay; estimated cost of $1,334,000
• County Road L east of Oakland; overlay; estimated cost of $1,280,000
• Old Highway 118 east of Highway 77; overlay; estimated cost of $427,000
• County Road 3 south of Highway 32; overlay; estimated cost of $640,000
• Old Highway 118 south of Highway 51; overlay; estimated cost of $640,000
• County Road 3 north of Highway 32; overlay; estimated cost of $427,000
• County Road F west of Highway 75; overlay; estimated cost of $107,000
• County Road V west of Highway 31; culvert; estimated cost of $90,000
• County Road L east of County Road 29; culvert; estimated cost of $26,000
• County Road G east of County Road 39; culvert; estimated cost of $220,000
• County Road M between County Roads 17 and 19; bridge replacement; estimated cost of $320,000
• County Road 32 south of Highway 32; bridge replacement; estimated cost of $93,000
• County Road F east of County Road 8; bridge repair; estimated cost of $80,000
