Congratulations to Sharon Wimer of the Burt County UNL Extension Office in being recognized recognized as the co-winner for the Outstanding Support Staff by NCEA, the Nebraska Cooperative Extension Association. All Extension staff across the state that are members of NCEA (almost everyone) could vote for the winners in each of five categories. This is the first year a support staff member was recognized. Donna Bernt in Boyd County is the other co-winner. The official announcement was made last Tuesday, November 12, in Kearney at the annual Nebraska Extension Conference.
The following is the submission made by Extension Educator John Wilson on behalf of the Burt County Extension Office staff.
Sharon Wimer has served as office manager in the Nebraska Extension office in Burt County for almost 33 years. She is the only person I know that can maintain the sanity of two Extension Educators and one Extension Associate, as well as her own. When she started, we had two secretaries. When one retired, she said, “We don’t need to hire someone else, I think I can do that.” And she did even though she knew she would only receive a modest pay increase for taking on all of those additional responsibilities.
The first things that makes Sharon an Outstanding Support Staff is her initiative and responsibility. If any of us leave her with a project to do, we can be sure it will get done and done well. With the length of her tenure in our office, she often anticipates what needs to be done next without us even needing to mention it. She is a team player in every sense of the word, and we are very fortunate she is on our team!
A second trait that makes Sharon such a valuable asset to our office and to Nebraska Extension is she is often the first contact clientele have with our office, regardless of whether they call in for assistance or walk in the door. She is efficient in working with them yet greets them with a smile on her face and in her voice. Others have commented how they enjoy talking to her because she is always so friendly.
A good example of this comes from Loren Giesler when he noted, “When I call, Sharon has always demonstrated an extreme amount of professionalism while her vibrant personality always makes me feel welcome. She is an amazing individual to have as a front door to the University.”
A third outstanding attribute is Sharon’s attention to detail. It doesn’t matter what new system comes our way, from handling our 4-H database to financial management, Sharon will work with the program until she has it mastered. She will contact whoever is in charge of the program until she understands it completely or she has a network of other support staff in neighboring Extension offices she goes to with questions and helps answer their questions if one of them is having difficulties, too.
Sharon’s dedication to her job is the final example of why we think she is an Outstanding Support Staff. All four staff in our office turn 65 between November and February so there will be a big turnover in our office. Although Sharon is eligible to retire in January, she plans to work through September to ensure a smooth transition and help get two new Extension Educators through the 2020 Burt County Fair.
In summary, Sharon Wimer has been our Outstanding Support Staff person in the Nebraska Extension office in Burt County for years and has been a model of what is expected of someone who fills the vital role as the front door to Nebraska Extension.
