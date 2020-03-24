The Burt County Board of Supervisors held an emergency meeting Monday to discuss modified business practices for Burt County offices and buildings.
"This is for the continuity of government and to provide as healthy practices as we can," Chairman David Schold said.
Beginning Tuesday, the courthouse will lock its doors and residents will be instructed to call ahead to the office they are visiting for appointments.
The board will meet during its regularly scheduled time at the courthouse, maintaining the limit of 10 people in the boardroom.
"We will have to leave room for one person if they want to come in and talk," Schold said.
They may set up chairs in the hallway for those meetings to keep the number maintained.
All Burt County offices will conduct business via phone, email and regular mail. If need be the department heads will meet their appointments at the door.
A drop box is available outside the door, but ballots will not be allowed to be submitted because it is not a locked box.
A list of phone numbers and emails will be posted near the doors.
