The Emergency Manager position for Burt County has been filled. Decatur resident David Six has taken the position vacated by Terry Schroeder, who has retired after 7 years of service. The EM position has been expanded from part time to full time, and Six has already begun his new job.
Six was born in Sioux City, and raised in Atlantic, IA. He has been a Decatur resident for the past 10 years. His background includes computer programming, as well as a number of years in the construction industry. Most recently, he was a home inspector.
“I was looking for a more service oriented job,” he said, describing what it was that drew him to Emergency Management. “That was what appealed to me about this job.”
Six would like to expand his office’s partnerships in terms of resources, including with local retailers, so that he is aware of who in the county and nearby area sells items that may be of use in emergency situations, such as generators, cases of water, lighting, etc.
While excited about Emergency Management, he does note, to a certain extent, that he would like to remain underutilized. He hopes that the county never has need of his services, but wants to be prepared if they do. “I would rather be useless,” he laughed.
Taking on this job has also altered how he looks at everyday situations. “Ordinary things can turn on a dime,” he noted. In beginning his work, Six has already done a lot of research, reading up on FEMA case studies, and thinking of how those scenarios might play out here in Burt County. “I am acutely aware of things now,” he said.
Though new to Emergency Management, Six notes that he is very organized, and tends to be an out of the box thinker. He does also note that he is, on a mechanical level, adept at improvising solutions. These skills should be of benefit to his position.
Six has also begun the certification process for Emergency Management. “I have completed 14 certifications. Those are all the ones that can be done online. There are seven modules left to complete, but I’ll need to take classes for those,” he said. He is scheduled to take those classes in July in Lincoln, after which time he will be completely certified as an Emergency Manager.
Though currently settling into his new position, Six hopes in time to be able to offer more expanded Emergency Management Services to Burt County. “I’d like to get our website updated, and be able to send out text and phone calls to warn residents of impending safety issues.”
Citing a similar service offered by Wayne County, residents would be able to sign up via the county website to receive these notifications. Ideally, he would be able to spread the word about missing persons, evacuations, local threats, and severe weather alerts.
His immediate goals will require assistance from the community. “I’m looking for more Burt County residents to become storm spotters. I would encourage anyone interested in doing so to call me at the office at 402.374.2924,” he stated. “I’m looking forward to enhancing emergency response situations in the county.”
